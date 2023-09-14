NASCAR Craftsman Truck UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Results

Thursday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (11) Corey Heim, Toyota,…

Thursday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Corey Heim, Toyota, 200 laps, 50 points.

2. (1) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 200, 55.

3. (13) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

4. (2) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 46.

5. (8) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 200, 41.

6. (5) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

7. (18) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200, 32.

8. (3) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

9. (35) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

10. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (30) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (27) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

13. (36) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

14. (24) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200, 23.

15. (20) Conner Jones, Ford, 200, 22.

16. (21) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200, 21.

17. (19) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 200, 20.

18. (28) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

19. (4) Ty Majeski, Ford, 200, 26.

20. (15) Jake Drew, Toyota, 200, 17.

21. (16) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (23) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (25) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 199, 14.

24. (10) Zane Smith, Ford, 199, 28.

25. (17) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, 199, 12.

26. (26) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 199, 11.

27. (29) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 199, 10.

28. (22) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 199, 9.

29. (6) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 198, 10.

30. (9) William Sawalich, Toyota, 197, 7.

31. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 196, 6.

32. (34) Stephen Mallozzi, Ford, 192, 5.

33. (33) Memphis Villarreal, Ford, 191, 4.

34. (32) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, brakes, 140, 3.

35. (14) Dean Thompson, Toyota, accident, 14, 2.

36. (7) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 84.057 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 16 minutes, 6 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.218 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Eckes 0-60; C.Purdy 61; Z.Smith 62-104; C.Eckes 105-194; C.Heim 195-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Eckes, 2 times for 150 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 43 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Purdy, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Eckes, 3; G.Enfinger, 3; C.Hocevar, 3; C.Heim, 2; Z.Smith, 2; T.Majeski, 1; B.Rhodes, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 3030; 2. C.Eckes, 3024; 3. G.Enfinger, 3024; 4. C.Hocevar, 3022; 5. Z.Smith, 3022; 6. T.Majeski, 3016; 7. B.Rhodes, 3013; 8. N.Sanchez, 3006; 9. M.DiBenedetto, 2075; 10. M.Crafton, 2069; 11. C.Purdy, 461; 12. S.Friesen, 454; 13. T.Gray, 449; 14. J.Garcia, 441; 15. T.Ankrum, 410; 16. T.Gray, 381.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.