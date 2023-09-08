NASCAR Craftsman Truck Kansas Lottery 200 Results

Friday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet,…

Friday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 134 laps, 0 points.

2. (16) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 134, 0.

3. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 134, 0.

4. (15) Corey Heim, Toyota, 134, 0.

5. (14) Zane Smith, Ford, 134, 0.

6. (17) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 134, 0.

7. (20) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 134, 0.

8. (2) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 134, 0.

9. (9) Jesse Love, Toyota, 134, 0.

10. (21) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 134, 0.

11. (10) Jake Drew, Toyota, 134, 0.

12. (5) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 134, 0.

13. (19) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 134, 0.

14. (1) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 133, 0.

15. (13) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 133, 0.

16. (4) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 133, 0.

17. (12) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 133, 0.

18. (3) Ty Majeski, Ford, 133, 0.

19. (32) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 133, 0.

20. (24) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 133, 0.

21. (22) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 132, 0.

22. (34) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 132, 0.

23. (23) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 132, 0.

24. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 132, 0.

25. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 132, 0.

26. (18) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 131, 0.

27. (25) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, 131, 0.

28. (36) Chase Janes, Ford, 131, 0.

29. (29) Justin S Carroll, Toyota, 130, 0.

30. (7) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 130, 0.

31. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 129, 0.

32. (28) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, 129, 0.

33. (31) Matt Crafton, Ford, 125, 0.

34. (30) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 125, 0.

35. (26) Mason Maggio, Ford, accident, 117, 0.

36. (35) Spencer Davis, Ford, suspension, 1, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.976 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 47 minutes, 43 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.363 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Purdy 0; N.Sanchez 1-30; G.Enfinger 31-34; N.Sanchez 35-36; B.Rhodes 37-38; N.Sanchez 39-48; C.Hocevar 49-63; N.Sanchez 64; C.Heim 65-76; C.Hocevar 77-80; C.Heim 81-82; C.Hocevar 83-95; Z.Smith 96; M.DiBenedetto 97-98; T.Gray 99-102; J.Wood 103-104; B.Holmes 105-106; C.Heim 107-132; C.Eckes 133-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): N.Sanchez, 4 times for 43 laps; C.Heim, 3 times for 40 laps; C.Hocevar, 3 times for 32 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 4 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 2 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Wood, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Holmes, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Rhodes, 1 time for 2 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Purdy, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: G.Enfinger, 3; C.Hocevar, 3; C.Heim, 2; C.Eckes, 2; Z.Smith, 2; B.Rhodes, 1; T.Majeski, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 2126; 2. C.Eckes, 2117; 3. G.Enfinger, 2114; 4. C.Hocevar, 2112; 5. Z.Smith, 2085; 6. M.Crafton, 2065; 7. N.Sanchez, 2059; 8. B.Rhodes, 2056; 9. M.DiBenedetto, 2039; 10. T.Majeski, 2033; 11. T.Gray, 438; 12. C.Purdy, 429; 13. S.Friesen, 424; 14. J.Garcia, 415; 15. T.Ankrum, 382; 16. T.Gray, 345.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

