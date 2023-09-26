Munetsi has 2 assists as Lille beats Reims 2-1 in French league

LILLE, France (AP) — Marshall Munetsi set up both goals as Reims moved up to fifth place in the French…

LILLE, France (AP) — Marshall Munetsi set up both goals as Reims moved up to fifth place in the French league by beating Lille 2-1 away on Tuesday.

Munetsi provided the assist for Mohammed Daramy to give Reims the lead in the 12th minute, and again when Keito Nakamura doubled the advantage four minutes later with first French league goal.

Benjamin Andre pulled one back for Lille in the 79th but Reims held on to leapfrog its opponent in the table. Reims has 10 points from six games, while Lille stayed on eight.

Brest tops the table on 13 points.

