Minnesota Twins and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

New York Mets (64-76, fourth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (74-67, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (3-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -147, Mets +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets, leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has gone 41-29 at home and 74-67 overall. The Twins have hit 200 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

New York has a 64-76 record overall and a 29-43 record in road games. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .405.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .232 batting average, and has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 63 RBI. Donovan Solano is 16-for-40 with a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 16 doubles, two triples, 42 home runs and 102 RBI while hitting .225 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Mets: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: DJ Stewart: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.