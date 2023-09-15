Minnesota Lynx travel to take on the Sun

Minnesota Lynx (19-21, 12-8 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Minnesota Lynx (19-21, 12-8 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -8.5; over/under is 157.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun face the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun have gone 13-7 at home. Connecticut is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by DeWanna Bonner averaging 14.0.

The Lynx are 10-10 in road games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dorka Juhasz averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bonner is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Kayla McBride is averaging 14.3 points for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.9 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Lynx: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (knee).

Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (ankle), Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.