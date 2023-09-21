Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals meet in game 4 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (86-66, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-85, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (86-66, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-85, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (8-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-12, 4.84 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -114, Brewers -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals with a 2-1 series lead.

St. Louis has a 67-85 record overall and a 33-44 record in home games. The Cardinals are 40-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee has gone 41-36 on the road and 86-66 overall. The Brewers have a 55-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has 23 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .284 batting average, and has 35 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 57 walks and 74 RBI. Mark Canha is 13-for-41 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .207 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .272 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (wrist), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Jean Carlos Mejia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

