Mets take on the Diamondbacks in first of 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (65-77, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to begin a four-game series.

New York has gone 35-33 in home games and 65-77 overall. The Mets have gone 27-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has a 37-34 record in road games and a 75-69 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 16 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 103 RBI for the Mets. DJ Stewart is 10-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .286 batting average, and has 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (knee), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.