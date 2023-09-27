Mets bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (81-75, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (71-85, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (81-75, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (71-85, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0); Mets: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -130, Mets +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to stop a four-game skid when they play the Miami Marlins.

New York is 71-85 overall and 39-36 at home. The Mets have hit 205 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Miami is 81-75 overall and 35-40 in road games. The Marlins have gone 62-35 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 11th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs while hitting .250 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 10-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 36 home runs while slugging .512. Luis Arraez is 16-for-40 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .239 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 6-4, .302 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

