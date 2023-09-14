Mets bring 2-1 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 4

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (67-78, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (67-78, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (11-6, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.07 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -121, Diamondbacks +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 2-1.

New York has a 67-78 record overall and a 37-34 record at home. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Arizona has a 38-36 record on the road and a 76-71 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .414.

Thursday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 44 home runs while slugging .532. DJ Stewart is 11-for-37 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 26 doubles, nine triples and 24 home runs while hitting .281 for the Diamondbacks. Tommy Pham is 14-for-42 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Ronny Mauricio: day-to-day (illness), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.