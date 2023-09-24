Mets aim to stop 3-game slide, play the Phillies

New York Mets (71-84, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (86-69, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

New York Mets (71-84, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (86-69, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (1-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -182, Mets +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head into the matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies as losers of three games in a row.

Philadelphia has a 46-31 record in home games and an 86-69 record overall. The Phillies have gone 41-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 32-48 record in road games and a 71-84 record overall. The Mets have hit 204 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 45 home runs while slugging .473. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-36 with five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs while hitting .251 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 11-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 4-6, .256 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.