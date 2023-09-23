Maxime Crépeau earns second clean sheet in 3 days as LAFC and Philadelphia play to a scoreless draw

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Maxime Crépeau earned his second clean sheet in three days as LAFC and the Philadelphia Union…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Maxime Crépeau earned his second clean sheet in three days as LAFC and the Philadelphia Union played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Crépeau is the third different goalkeeper with a shutout this season in MLS play for LAFC.

LAFC (12-9-9), which was coming off a scoreless draw at St. Louis on Wednesday, had its winless streak on the road extended to seven games. LAFC has won just two of its last 15 away from home dating to late April, including a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia in a Concacaf Champions League match.

Philadelphia (14-8-7) has never defeated LAFC in eight meetings, including a penalty shootout loss in the 2022 MLS Cup final, though all three meetings in Philadelphia have ended in draws. LAFC is the only MLS team the Union have played but never defeated.

LAFC will host Real Salt Lake on Oct. 1. Philadelphia will host FC Dallas on Wednesday.

