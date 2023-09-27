MATCHDAY: Atletico Madrid visits Osasuna. Roma looks to Lukaku again to kick-start season

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday: SPAIN Atletico Madrid tries to keep the momentum from its…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

SPAIN

Atletico Madrid tries to keep the momentum from its win against Real Madrid when it visits Osasuna in the Spanish league. A win would move Diego Simeone’s team closer to the Champions League places. Osasuna is winless in four matches in all competitions. Second-to-last Granada, which has lost three in a row, hosts Real Betis. Promoted Alaves visits Celta Vigo.

ITALY

Roma will again look to Romelu Lukaku as it aims to turn around a poor start to the Serie A season. The striker has scored three goals in four matches since his move from Chelsea. But Roma only has one win in five league games. Jose Mourinho’s side travels to promoted Genoa, which is just one point below it. Another promoted team, Frosinone, is enjoying life back in Serie A. It has lost just one match and hosts Fiorentina. Bologna travels to Monza.

