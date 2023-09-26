Marlins visit the Mets to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (81-75, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (71-85, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (81-75, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (71-85, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Mets: Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -130, Mets +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins to open a three-game series.

New York is 71-85 overall and 39-36 at home. The Mets have hit 205 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Miami is 81-75 overall and 35-40 on the road. The Marlins have a 40-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 45 home runs while slugging .506. Brandon Nimmo is 15-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler is second on the Marlins with 58 extra base hits (22 doubles and 36 home runs). Luis Arraez is 16-for-40 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .239 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 6-4, .302 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Jake Burger: day-to-day (quadricep), Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

