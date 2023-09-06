Marlins meet the Dodgers with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (71-67, third in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (71-67, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Lance Lynn (10-10, 5.81 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Marlins: JT Chargois (2-0, 3.78 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -161, Marlins +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0.

Miami is 39-31 in home games and 71-67 overall. The Marlins are 33-55 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles has an 84-53 record overall and a 37-29 record in road games. The Dodgers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.19.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads Miami with 35 home runs while slugging .509. Jake Burger is 11-for-40 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 91 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .289 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Austin Barnes: day-to-day (head), Max Muncy: day-to-day (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.