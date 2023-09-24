Marlins and Brewers meet, winner takes 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (88-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (80-75, third in the NL East) Miami; Sunday, 1:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (88-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (80-75, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (12-9, 3.65 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 206 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-7, 4.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -128, Marlins +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami is 80-75 overall and 45-35 at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Milwaukee has an 88-67 record overall and a 43-37 record on the road. The Brewers have a 57-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler ranks second on the Marlins with 58 extra base hits (22 doubles and 36 home runs). Luis Arraez is 16-for-40 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .286 batting average, and has 36 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 60 walks and 76 RBI. Sal Frelick is 13-for-40 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: day-to-day (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

