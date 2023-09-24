Live Radio
Man United’s Marcus Rashford unhurt after car crash in his Rolls Royce following Burnley game

The Associated Press

September 24, 2023, 1:09 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt from a car crash in his Rolls Royce after leaving the club’s training ground on Saturday evening.

Britain’s PA news agency reported that the crash happened after United had returned to the club’s Carrington training ground following a 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League.

The players returned to the training ground by team bus to collect their own cars before setting off home.

Pictures and footage posted online in the aftermath of the incident showed Rashford’s white Rolls Royce having been damaged in the incident.

Rashford wrote on Instagram on Sunday afternoon: “I’m alright guys thanks for the messages.”

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

