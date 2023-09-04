Man arrested on suspicion of assault after incident involving Roy Keane at Arsenal-Man United game

LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium during…

LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium during which former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, working as a TV analyst, was reportedly headbutted.

The incident took place Sunday at the Premier League match between Arsenal and United, where Keane was working for Sky Sports.

Footage was posted on social media of former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, who also works as a pundit for Sky Sports, pinning a man against a wall in the moments after the alleged assault.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement the incident was being investigated and a 42-year-old man had been arrested. The force didn’t identify anyone involved.

Sky said the alleged assault by a member of the public preceded the footage that was circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation,” Sky said.

