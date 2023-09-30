AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Seager, Texas, .332; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .328; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Bichette, Toronto, .303; Yoshida, Boston, .285; J.Ramírez,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .332; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .328; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Bichette, Toronto, .303; Yoshida, Boston, .285; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .282; Tucker, Houston, .282; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .280; Hays, Baltimore, .277; Rutschman, Baltimore, .277.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 121; A.García, Texas, 107; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 102; Bregman, Houston, 100; Henderson, Baltimore, 99; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 94; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 94; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 93; Kwan, Cleveland, 93; Tucker, Houston, 93.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 111; A.García, Texas, 107; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 103; Semien, Texas, 99; Devers, Boston, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 97; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 97; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 97; Seager, Texas, 96; Turner, Boston, 96; Bregman, Houston, 96.

HITS_Semien, Texas, 182; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 180; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 172; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 171; Bichette, Toronto, 169; Kwan, Cleveland, 169; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 169; N.Lowe, Texas, 161; Rutschman, Baltimore, 161; T.Hernández, Seattle, 160.

DOUBLES_Seager, Texas, 42; Santander, Baltimore, 41; M.Chapman, Toronto, 39; Semien, Texas, 39; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Verdugo, Boston, 37; Hays, Baltimore, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36.

TRIPLES_Witt Jr., Kansas City, 10; Henderson, Baltimore, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Melendez, Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; A.García, Texas, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 38; Judge, New York, 37; Seager, Texas, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 31; Raleigh, Seattle, 30; Torkelson, Detroit, 30.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 65; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 49; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Castro, Minnesota, 33; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 32; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Giménez, Cleveland, 30; Mateo, Baltimore, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 16-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 16-8; Cole, New York, 15-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 15-9; L.Castillo, Seattle, 14-8; Kremer, Baltimore, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-7; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Eovaldi, Texas, 12-4; Dunning, Texas, 12-6.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.63; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.79; Bradish, Baltimore, 2.86; Gausman, Toronto, 3.16; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.20; Kirby, Seattle, 3.46; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.46; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.50; Bassitt, Toronto, 3.60; Berríos, Toronto, 3.65.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 237; P.López, Minnesota, 234; Cole, New York, 222; L.Castillo, Seattle, 215; Cease, Chicago, 207; Giolito, Cleveland, 200; F.Valdez, Houston, 200; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 191; Gilbert, Seattle, 189; Bassitt, Toronto, 186; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 186.

