AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .331; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .324; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Bichette, Toronto, .303; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .285; Yoshida, Boston, .285; Tucker, Houston, .282; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Turner, Boston, .280; Hays, Baltimore, .279; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .279; Semien, Texas, .279.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 115; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; A.García, Texas, 100; Bregman, Houston, 98; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 97; Henderson, Baltimore, 94; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 92; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 91; Kwan, Cleveland, 91; Tucker, Houston, 90; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 90.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 108; A.García, Texas, 102; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 100; Devers, Boston, 98; Bregman, Houston, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Turner, Boston, 95; Semien, Texas, 95; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 94; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Seager, Texas, 93.

HITS_Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 176; Semien, Texas, 176; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 169; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 166; Kwan, Cleveland, 166; Bichette, Toronto, 161; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 161; N.Lowe, Texas, 160; Bregman, Houston, 156; T.Hernández, Seattle, 156.

DOUBLES_Seager, Texas, 42; M.Chapman, Toronto, 39; Santander, Baltimore, 39; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Semien, Texas, 38; Hays, Baltimore, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 36; Verdugo, Boston, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 35.

TRIPLES_Henderson, Baltimore, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Melendez, Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 37; A.García, Texas, 35; Devers, Boston, 33; Judge, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 31; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 29; Torkelson, Detroit, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 61; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 48; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Castro, Minnesota, 32; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Giménez, Cleveland, 30; Mateo, Baltimore, 29; Tucker, Houston, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 15-8; Cole, New York, 14-4; L.Castillo, Seattle, 14-7; Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Gausman, Toronto, 12-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-10; Bello, Boston, 12-10.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.75; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.85; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.01; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.06; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.20; Gausman, Toronto, 3.29; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.44; Berríos, Toronto, 3.58; Kirby, Seattle, 3.58; P.López, Minnesota, 3.58.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 232; P.López, Minnesota, 221; Cole, New York, 217; L.Castillo, Seattle, 207; Cease, Chicago, 196; Giolito, Cleveland, 195; F.Valdez, Houston, 183; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 182; Gilbert, Seattle, 182; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 181.

