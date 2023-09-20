NATIONAL LEAGUE BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .354; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .338; Freeman, Los Angeles, .335; Bellinger, Chicago, .310; Betts, Los Angeles, .308;…

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .354; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .338; Freeman, Los Angeles, .335; Bellinger, Chicago, .310; Betts, Los Angeles, .308; Harris II, Atlanta, .292; Harper, Philadelphia, .290; Hoerner, Chicago, .286; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, .283; Stott, Philadelphia, .283.

RUNS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 138; Freeman, Los Angeles, 124; Betts, Los Angeles, 122; Olson, Atlanta, 118; Riley, Atlanta, 107; Carroll, Arizona, 106; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 102; Lindor, New York, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98; Turner, Philadelphia, 97.

RBI_Olson, Atlanta, 130; Alonso, New York, 112; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 100; J.Soto, San Diego, 100; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 100; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 99; Albies, Atlanta, 98; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 96; Bellinger, Chicago, 94.

HITS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 205; Arraez, Miami, 201; Freeman, Los Angeles, 196; Hoerner, Chicago, 168; Betts, Los Angeles, 167; Riley, Atlanta, 165; Turner, Philadelphia, 164; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 161; Olson, Atlanta, 159; Meneses, Washington, 158; L.Thomas, Washington, 158.

DOUBLES_Freeman, Los Angeles, 55; Candelario, Chicago, 38; Betts, Los Angeles, 37; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 36; C.Walker, Arizona, 35; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, 34; Gurriel Jr., Arizona, 34; Meneses, Washington, 34; L.Thomas, Washington, 34; Tovar, Colorado, 34.

TRIPLES_Carroll, Arizona, 9; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Friedl, Cincinnati, 8; Cronenworth, San Diego, 7; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 7; Abrams, Washington, 6; Benson, Cincinnati, 6; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 6; Marsh, Philadelphia, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Olson, Atlanta, 52; Alonso, New York, 45; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 45; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Soler, Miami, 36; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 35; J.Soto, San Diego, 32.

STOLEN BASES_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 67; Carroll, Arizona, 48; Abrams, Washington, 42; Hoerner, Chicago, 41; Kim, San Diego, 36; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 29; Stott, Philadelphia, 29; Lindor, New York, 28; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 28; Turner, Philadelphia, 28.

PITCHING_Strider, Atlanta, 18-5; Steele, Chicago, 16-4; Gallen, Arizona, 16-8; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-12; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Wacha, San Diego, 12-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-6.

ERA_Snell, San Diego, 2.33; Steele, Chicago, 2.73; Senga, New York, 2.96; Webb, San Francisco, 3.31; M.Kelly, Arizona, 3.45; Elder, Atlanta, 3.50; B.Garrett, Miami, 3.53; Burnes, Milwaukee, 3.56; Gallen, Arizona, 3.60; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3.63.

STRIKEOUTS_Strider, Atlanta, 270; Snell, San Diego, 227; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 206; Gallen, Arizona, 205; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 201; Keller, Pittsburgh, 198; Luzardo, Miami, 194; Senga, New York, 191; Burnes, Milwaukee, 190; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 186.

