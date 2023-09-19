AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Seager, Texas, .334; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Bichette, Toronto, .303; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .285; Yoshida,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .334; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Bichette, Toronto, .303; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .285; Yoshida, Boston, .285; Tucker, Houston, .284; Hays, Baltimore, .282; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Turner, Boston, .281.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 113; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; Bregman, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 97; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 95; Henderson, Baltimore, 94; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 90; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 89; Kwan, Cleveland, 89; Devers, Boston, 88; Tucker, Houston, 88.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 106; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Devers, Boston, 98; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Seager, Texas, 92; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 91; Semien, Texas, 91.

HITS_Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 174; Semien, Texas, 173; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 166; Kwan, Cleveland, 163; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 160; N.Lowe, Texas, 159; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 158; Bichette, Toronto, 157; Bregman, Houston, 155; T.Hernández, Seattle, 153.

DOUBLES_Seager, Texas, 41; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; M.Chapman, Toronto, 37; Santander, Baltimore, 37; Semien, Texas, 37; Hays, Baltimore, 36; Verdugo, Boston, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 35.

TRIPLES_Henderson, Baltimore, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Melendez, Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 36; A.García, Texas, 34; Devers, Boston, 33; Judge, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Raleigh, Seattle, 28; Torkelson, Detroit, 28.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 61; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 48; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Castro, Minnesota, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; Giménez, Cleveland, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 29; Tucker, Houston, 28; Caballero, Seattle, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 15-8; Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-10.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.81; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.85; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.08; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.12; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.20; Gausman, Toronto, 3.40; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.44; Berríos, Toronto, 3.49; Kirby, Seattle, 3.57; P.López, Minnesota, 3.58.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 222; P.López, Minnesota, 221; Cole, New York, 208; L.Castillo, Seattle, 199; Cease, Chicago, 196; Giolito, Cleveland, 189; F.Valdez, Houston, 183; Gilbert, Seattle, 182; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 181; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 172.

