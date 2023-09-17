AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Seager, Texas, .340; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .305; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .290; Yoshida,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .340; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .305; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .290; Yoshida, Boston, .286; Tucker, Houston, .283; Turner, Boston, .283; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Hays, Baltimore, .281.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 112; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; A.García, Texas, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 95; Henderson, Baltimore, 91; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 90; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 89; Kwan, Cleveland, 88; Tucker, Houston, 87.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 105; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Devers, Boston, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Seager, Texas, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 91; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 91.

HITS_Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 174; Semien, Texas, 170; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 165; Kwan, Cleveland, 161; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 160; N.Lowe, Texas, 158; Bichette, Toronto, 157; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 156; Bregman, Houston, 155; T.Hernández, Seattle, 152.

DOUBLES_Seager, Texas, 41; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Santander, Baltimore, 37; Semien, Texas, 37; M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; Hays, Baltimore, 36; Verdugo, Boston, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 35.

TRIPLES_Henderson, Baltimore, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 28; Torkelson, Detroit, 28.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 59; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 47; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Castro, Minnesota, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 29; Giménez, Cleveland, 28; Tucker, Houston, 28; Caballero, Seattle, 25; Merrifield, Toronto, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 15-8; Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-9; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.81; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.96; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.08; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.12; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.32; Gausman, Toronto, 3.40; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.44; Berríos, Toronto, 3.49; Kirby, Seattle, 3.57; P.López, Minnesota, 3.58.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 222; P.López, Minnesota, 221; Cole, New York, 208; L.Castillo, Seattle, 199; Cease, Chicago, 191; Giolito, Cleveland, 189; F.Valdez, Houston, 178; Gilbert, Seattle, 176; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 176; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 172.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.