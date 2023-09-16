AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Seager, Texas, .344; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .289; Yoshida,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .344; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .289; Yoshida, Boston, .288; Turner, Boston, .285; Tucker, Houston, .284; Hays, Baltimore, .283; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 112; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; A.García, Texas, 97; Bregman, Houston, 94; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 94; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 90; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 89; Henderson, Baltimore, 89; Kwan, Cleveland, 88; Tucker, Houston, 87.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 105; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 94; Seager, Texas, 92; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 91; Alvarez, Houston, 89; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 89; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 89.

HITS_Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 171; Semien, Texas, 169; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 163; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 159; Kwan, Cleveland, 159; Bichette, Toronto, 156; N.Lowe, Texas, 156; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 154; Bregman, Houston, 152; T.Hernández, Seattle, 151; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 151.

DOUBLES_Seager, Texas, 41; N.Lowe, Texas, 37; Santander, Baltimore, 37; M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; Hays, Baltimore, 36; Semien, Texas, 36; Verdugo, Boston, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Devers, Boston, 34; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 34.

TRIPLES_Henderson, Baltimore, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 31; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 28; Torkelson, Detroit, 28.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 58; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 46; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Castro, Minnesota, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 29; Giménez, Cleveland, 28; Tucker, Houston, 28; Caballero, Seattle, 25; Merrifield, Toronto, 25.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 15-8; Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-9; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.81; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.96; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.08; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.12; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.32; Gausman, Toronto, 3.40; P.López, Minnesota, 3.43; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.44; Kirby, Seattle, 3.48; Berríos, Toronto, 3.49.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 222; P.López, Minnesota, 213; Cole, New York, 208; L.Castillo, Seattle, 199; Cease, Chicago, 191; Giolito, Cleveland, 189; F.Valdez, Houston, 178; Gilbert, Seattle, 176; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 176; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 172.

