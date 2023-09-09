AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Seager, Texas, .338; Bichette, Toronto, .315; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .315; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .290; Tucker,…

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .338; Bichette, Toronto, .315; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .315; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .290; Tucker, Houston, .288; Hays, Baltimore, .287; Turner, Boston, .283; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Merrifield, Toronto, .281.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 106; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; A.García, Texas, 97; Bregman, Houston, 92; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 87; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 86; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 84; Kwan, Cleveland, 84; Henderson, Baltimore, 83; Robert Jr., Chicago, 83; Tucker, Houston, 83.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 100; Tucker, Houston, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 94; Turner, Boston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 92; Devers, Boston, 91; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; Seager, Texas, 86; T.Hernández, Seattle, 86.

HITS_Semien, Texas, 162; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 160; Bichette, Toronto, 154; Kwan, Cleveland, 154; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 154; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 151; N.Lowe, Texas, 150; Bregman, Houston, 149; T.Hernández, Seattle, 148; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 147.

DOUBLES_N.Lowe, Texas, 37; M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Seager, Texas, 35; Verdugo, Boston, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Hays, Baltimore, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 34; Semien, Texas, 34; Devers, Boston, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Henderson, Baltimore, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 29; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 28; Raleigh, Seattle, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Torkelson, Detroit, 27.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 58; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 39; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Castro, Minnesota, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Mateo, Baltimore, 28; Giménez, Cleveland, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Caballero, Seattle, 25; Merrifield, Toronto, 25.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 14-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-8; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-4; Bradish, Baltimore, 11-6.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.90; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.98; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.08; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.30; Gausman, Toronto, 3.39; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.47; Kirby, Seattle, 3.48; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3.57; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.61.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 207; P.López, Minnesota, 199; Cole, New York, 195; L.Castillo, Seattle, 191; Cease, Chicago, 183; Gilbert, Seattle, 171; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 169; Giolito, Cleveland, 168; F.Valdez, Houston, 168; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 167.

