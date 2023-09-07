AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Seager, Texas, .339; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .320; Bichette, Toronto, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .292; Tucker,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .339; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .320; Bichette, Toronto, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .292; Tucker, Houston, .290; Merrifield, Toronto, .283; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .282; Turner, Boston, .282; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Hays, Baltimore, .281.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 104; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; A.García, Texas, 97; Bregman, Houston, 92; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 86; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 86; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 83; Tucker, Houston, 83; J.Crawford, Seattle, 82; Robert Jr., Chicago, 82; Turner, Boston, 82.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 100; Tucker, Houston, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Turner, Boston, 91; Devers, Boston, 91; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 87; T.Hernández, Seattle, 86; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 85; Semien, Texas, 85.

HITS_Semien, Texas, 160; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 159; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 153; Bichette, Toronto, 152; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 151; Kwan, Cleveland, 149; N.Lowe, Texas, 149; Bregman, Houston, 148; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 147; T.Hernández, Seattle, 145; Tucker, Houston, 145.

DOUBLES_N.Lowe, Texas, 37; M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; Seager, Texas, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 34; Devers, Boston, 33; Hays, Baltimore, 33; Semien, Texas, 33.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 27; Raleigh, Seattle, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Santander, Baltimore, 26.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 58; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 39; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Castro, Minnesota, 30; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Mateo, Baltimore, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Caballero, Seattle, 25; Giménez, Cleveland, 25; Merrifield, Toronto, 25.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 14-7; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-4; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bello, Boston, 11-8.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.90; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.98; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.19; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.30; Gausman, Toronto, 3.39; Kirby, Seattle, 3.39; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.47; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.61; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3.63.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 207; P.López, Minnesota, 199; Cole, New York, 195; L.Castillo, Seattle, 183; Cease, Chicago, 183; Gilbert, Seattle, 171; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 169; Giolito, Cleveland, 168; F.Valdez, Houston, 168; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 167.

