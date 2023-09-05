AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Seager, Texas, .345; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .298; Tucker,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .345; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .298; Tucker, Houston, .289; Merrifield, Toronto, .288; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .284; Turner, Boston, .284; Hays, Baltimore, .282.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; Semien, Texas, 102; A.García, Texas, 97; Bregman, Houston, 89; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 86; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 84; Turner, Boston, 82; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 81; Henderson, Baltimore, 81; Kwan, Cleveland, 81; N.Lowe, Texas, 81; Robert Jr., Chicago, 81.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 100; Tucker, Houston, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 92; Devers, Boston, 91; Turner, Boston, 89; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 89; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 85; Seager, Texas, 84; T.Hernández, Seattle, 84; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 84.

HITS_Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 157; Semien, Texas, 154; Bichette, Toronto, 152; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 152; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 151; Kwan, Cleveland, 149; N.Lowe, Texas, 148; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 146; Bregman, Houston, 145; Tucker, Houston, 143.

DOUBLES_N.Lowe, Texas, 37; M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; Seager, Texas, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 34; Hays, Baltimore, 33; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Semien, Texas, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 32.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 56; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 39; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Mateo, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Caballero, Seattle, 25; Merrifield, Toronto, 25.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 13-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Cole, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bello, Boston, 11-8.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.92; Cole, New York, 2.95; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.19; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.38; Gausman, Toronto, 3.39; Kirby, Seattle, 3.39; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.41; Dunning, Texas, 3.46; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.56.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 207; P.López, Minnesota, 199; Cole, New York, 188; L.Castillo, Seattle, 183; Cease, Chicago, 176; Giolito, Cleveland, 168; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 167; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 166; F.Valdez, Houston, 164; Gilbert, Seattle, 162.

