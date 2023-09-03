AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Seager, Texas, .341; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .294; Merrifield,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .341; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .294; Merrifield, Toronto, .291; Tucker, Houston, .291; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .287; Turner, Boston, .286; Hays, Baltimore, .283.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; Semien, Texas, 100; A.García, Texas, 95; Bregman, Houston, 87; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 85; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 83; Robert Jr., Chicago, 81; J.Crawford, Seattle, 80; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 80; N.Lowe, Texas, 80; Turner, Boston, 80.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 99; Tucker, Houston, 98; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 90; Bregman, Houston, 90; Turner, Boston, 88; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 88; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 84; T.Hernández, Seattle, 84; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 84.

HITS_Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 156; Semien, Texas, 153; Bichette, Toronto, 152; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 151; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 151; Kwan, Cleveland, 147; N.Lowe, Texas, 147; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 145; Tucker, Houston, 142; Merrifield, Toronto, 141.

DOUBLES_N.Lowe, Texas, 37; M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; Seager, Texas, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 34; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Semien, Texas, 33; Hays, Baltimore, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 32.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 33; Judge, New York, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 54; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 38; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Mateo, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Caballero, Seattle, 25; Merrifield, Toronto, 25.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 13-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Cole, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.92; Cole, New York, 2.95; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.19; Kirby, Seattle, 3.28; Gausman, Toronto, 3.30; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.38; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.41; Dunning, Texas, 3.46; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.56.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 202; P.López, Minnesota, 196; Cole, New York, 188; L.Castillo, Seattle, 183; Cease, Chicago, 176; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 167; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 166; Giolito, Cleveland, 165; F.Valdez, Houston, 164; Gilbert, Seattle, 162.

