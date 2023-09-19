Lynx, Sun set for game 3 matchup

Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (19-21, 12-8 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (19-21, 12-8 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -4.5; over/under is 157.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun visit the Minnesota Lynx in game three of the first round of the WNBA playoffs. The Lynx defeated the Sun 82-75 in the last matchup. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 28 points, and Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 26 points.

The Lynx are 9-11 in home games. Minnesota is 4-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sun are 14-6 in road games. Connecticut ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 18.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tiffany Hayes is averaging 12.1 points for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (ankle), Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

