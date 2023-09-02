Loyd leads Seattle against Las Vegas after 25-point game

Seattle Storm (11-25, 8-9 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (31-6, 15-2 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (11-25, 8-9 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (31-6, 15-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -18.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits the Las Vegas Aces after Jewell Loyd scored 25 points in the Storm’s 72-61 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Aces are 15-2 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is third in the WNBA with 38.1 points in the paint led by A’ja Wilson averaging 12.2.

The Storm are 8-9 in Western Conference play. Seattle has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Aces won 79-63 in the last meeting on July 21. Wilson led the Aces with 23 points, and Ezi Magbegor led the Storm with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 22.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Loyd is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Storm. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 90.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.