Los Angeles visits New York after Stewart’s 40-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (16-22, 8-11 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (31-7, 16-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -13.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Breanna Stewart scored 40 points in the New York Liberty’s 94-93 win over the Dallas Wings.

The Liberty have gone 14-4 in home games. New York averages 89.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Sparks are 6-12 on the road. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 76-69 in the last matchup on Aug. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 46.8% and averaging 23.3 points for the Liberty. Betnijah Laney is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jordin Canada is averaging 13.4 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 91.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Sparks: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out for season (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

