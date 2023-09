SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers clinch 10th NL West title in 11 years with 6-2 win over Seattle (corrects…

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers clinch 10th NL West title in 11 years with 6-2 win over Seattle (corrects from 11th in 12 years).

