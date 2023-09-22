Liberty hosts Connecticut to begin semifinals

Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -6.5; over/under is 162.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Liberty host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty host the Connecticut Sun to begin the WNBA playoffs semifinals. New York went 4-0 against Connecticut during the regular season. The Liberty won the last regular season matchup 89-58 on Sept. 2 led by 19 points from Betnijah Laney, while Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points for the Sun.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is second in the WNBA with 37.9 rebounds led by Breanna Stewart averaging 9.3.

The Sun are 14-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is the top team in the Eastern Conference scoring 12.0 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Hayes is averaging 12.1 points for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 93.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.