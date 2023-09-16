Kuss on verge of victory at Spanish Vuelta. He’ll be 1st American man to win Grand Tour in a decade

GUADARRAMA, Spain (AP) — Sepp Kuss is set to become the first American man to win one of cycling’s Grand…

GUADARRAMA, Spain (AP) — Sepp Kuss is set to become the first American man to win one of cycling’s Grand Tours in a decade after he protected his lead of the Spanish Vuelta on the last competitive day of racing Saturday.

Kuss kept his lead over Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard over the 20th and penultimate stage.

Kuss will wear the red leader’s jersey heading into Sunday’s final stage, when cycling custom dictates that title rivals respect the leader’s advantage in the largely ceremonial arrival to Madrid.

The last American man to win one of cycling’s three-week races, which in addition to the Vuelta and Tour includes the Giro d’Italia, was 2013 Vuelta winner Chris Horner.

Wout Poels won Saturday’s 208-kilometer (129-mile) ride from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.