Koeman names 3 new players to Netherlands squad for European qualifiers against Greece and Ireland

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman called up three new players ahead of European Championship qualifiers against…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman called up three new players ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Ireland.

Tottenham center back Micky van de Ven and Ian Maatsen, a Chelsea left back who has been linked to a possible move across London to West Ham, are both in the 25-man squad to face Greece in Eindhoven on Sept. 7 and Ireland in Dublin three days later.

Also new to the Dutch team is Feyenoord defender Quilindschy Hartman.

The Netherlands is in fourth place in Group B after losing to World Cup runner-up France and beating Gibraltar 3-0 in March. Greece is in second place with six points but has played one more game than the Netherlands.

Both the Netherlands and Greece have won the European Championship once, Greece in 2004 and the Netherlands in 1988.

___

Netherlands:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Brentford), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Daley Blind (Girona), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord)

Forwards: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (Leipzig), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim)

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.