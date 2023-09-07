Italy and Namibia will see faces from 2019 in Rugby World Cup opener

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Namibia boasts more Rugby World Cup experience than Italy for their Pool A match at Stade…

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Namibia boasts more Rugby World Cup experience than Italy for their Pool A match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Saturday.

Italy has far more caps, though, thanks to a much busier program. Experience was the difference when the teams also met in their opening game at the 2019 World Cup in Higashiosaka. The Namibians typically fought hard but Italy won 47-22.

The Italians have five players remaining from that game, while Namibia has eight. Namibia has 12 players in all from 2019, with nine running out for their third tournament appearance.

Namibia even included two of its three try-scorers from the 2019 game, scrumhalf Damian Stevens and wing JC Greyling.

Italy made two changes from its last warmup game, a 42-21 win over Japan in Treviso two weeks ago.

Former London Irish prop Danilo Fischetti and Harlequins lock Dino Lamb have swapped off the bench to start in place of Ivan Nemer and Niccolo Cannone. The backline was the same, including wing Montanna Ioane, who scored three tries against Japan.

The reserves included Saracens prop Marco Riccioni, whose knee injury in the Ireland warmup loss, along with Stephen Varney’s shoulder complaint in the same game, made coach Kieran Crowley delay the World Cup squad announcement.

“Namibia should not be underestimated,” Italy hooker Giacomo Nicotera said.

“The most important lesson from the match against Japan was always being in the lead and always in control of the match. We scored immediately and remained in front, something that doesn’t happen often. It will be essential to approach Namibia the same way. They say we are favorites, but then we always have to prove it on the pitch.”

Namibia will play only a 12th test since 2021 when former South Africa coach Allister Coetzee took charge while also overseeing Italy’s Rovigo club.

Lineups:

Italy: Tommaso Allan, Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Dino Lamb, Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fisichetti. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Ivan Nemer, Marco Riccioni, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Martin Page-Relo, Paolo Odogwu, Pierre Bruno.

Namibia: Divan Rossouw, Gerswin Mouton, Johan Deysel (captain), Danco Burger, JC Greyling, Tiaan Swanepoel, Damian Stevens; Richard Hardwick, Johan Retief, Wian Conradie, Tjiuee Uanivi, Adriaan Ludick, Johan Coetzee, Torsten Van Jaarsveld, Desiderius Sethie. Reserves: Louis van der Westhuizen, Jason Benade, Casper Viviers, Tiaan De Klerk, Prince Gaoseb, Jacques Theron, Andre van der Bergh, Le Roux Malan.

