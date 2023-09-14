Ireland’s Sexton and Murray reunited for Tonga at Rugby World Cup

NANTES, France (AP) — Ireland has plumped for the old firm of Conor Murray and captain Jonathan Sexton as the…

NANTES, France (AP) — Ireland has plumped for the old firm of Conor Murray and captain Jonathan Sexton as the halves to face Tonga in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Murray was among only four changes — plus two positional — to the starting side which beat Romania 82-8 last Saturday in Bordeaux.

Sexton starred against Romania with an impressive first game in six months. He scored two tries and kicked seven of eight between the posts. He’s forged a strong partnership with Leinster clubmate Jamison Gibson-Park at international level but the latter has been rested and Murray given a start after coming off the bench last weekend.

Murray and Sexton will play a 69th test together.

Flanker Josh van der Flier, the world player of 2022, was in on the openside, bumping Peter O’Mahony to the blindside and Tadhg Beirne into the second row. Lock Joe McCarthy was out.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher has swapped in and Rob Herring has dropped in the reserves.

Mack Hansen was on the wing in place of Keith Earls.

Brought into the reserves were props Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham, lock Ryan Baird, scrumhalf Craig Casey, flyhalf Ross Byrne, and midfielder Robbie Henshaw.

___

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

___

