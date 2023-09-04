IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Results

Sunday At Portland International Raceway Portland, Ore. Lap length: 1.964 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda,…

Sunday

At Portland International Raceway

Portland, Ore.

Lap length: 1.964 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 110 laps, Running.

2. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

3. (4) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

4. (6) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

5. (12) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

6. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

7. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

8. (23) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

9. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

10. (16) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

11. (17) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

12. (1) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

13. (3) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

14. (21) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

15. (8) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

16. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

17. (20) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

18. (18) Juri Vips, Dallara-Honda, 109, Running.

19. (14) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 109, Running.

20. (9) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 109, Running.

21. (25) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 109, Running.

22. (26) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 109, Running.

23. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 109, Running.

24. (27) Tom Blomqvist, Dallara-Honda, 109, Running.

25. (7) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 108, Running.

26. (19) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 82, Did not finish.

27. (15) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 31, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.758 mph.

Time of Race: 01:57:01.9814.

Margin of Victory: 5.4353 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 6 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Rahal 1-21, Palou 22-30, Dixon 31, Malukas 32-33, Palou 34-47, Dixon 48-59, Palou 60-78, Dixon 79-80, Rosenqvist 81-83, Palou 84.

Points: Palou 618, Dixon 527, Newgarden 470, O’Ward 461, McLaughlin 448, Ericsson 423, Power 393, Lundgaard 362, Rossi 349, Herta 348.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.