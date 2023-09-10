IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Results

Sunday At Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, Calif. Lap length: 2.238 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (11) Scott Dixon,…

Sunday

At Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

Monterey, Calif.

Lap length: 2.238 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 95 laps, Running.

2. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

3. (5) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

4. (7) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

5. (20) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

6. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

7. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

8. (14) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

9. (9) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

10. (25) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

11. (8) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

12. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

13. (27) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

14. (19) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

15. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.

16. (23) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

17. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

18. (6) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 93, Running.

19. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 93, Running.

20. (22) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 93, Running.

21. (4) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 91, Running.

22. (26) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 91, Running.

23. (12) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 80, Did not finish.

24. (13) Juri Vips, Dallara-Honda, 71, Running.

25. (16) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 65, Running.

26. (21) Tom Blomqvist, Dallara-Honda, 61, Did not finish.

27. (10) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.645 mph.

Time of Race: 02:17:41.6400.

Margin of Victory: 7.3180 seconds.

Cautions: 8 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Rosenqvist 1-6, Palou 7-28, Herta 29, Palou 30-58, O’Ward 59-73, Grosjean 74-75, Dixon 76.

Points: Palou 656, Dixon 578, McLaughlin 488, O’Ward 484, Newgarden 479, Ericsson 438, Power 425, Lundgaard 390, Rossi 375, Herta 356.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.