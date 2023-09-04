Indiana takes on Chicago after Smith’s 30-point game

Chicago Sky (15-22, 3-15 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (12-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (15-22, 3-15 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (12-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Chicago Sky after NaLyssa Smith scored 30 points in the Indiana Fever’s 97-84 overtime win against the Dallas Wings.

The Fever are 5-13 in conference games. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 7.1.

The Sky have gone 3-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Williams averaging 2.3.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 89-87 on July 2. Courtney Williams scored 28 points to help lead the Sky to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 18.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Fever. Aliyah Boston is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Courtney Williams is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and six assists for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 86.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

