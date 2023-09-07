Hungary remains unbeaten after 2-1 win at Serbia in European Championship qualifying

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hungary remained unbeaten in its qualifying group for the European Championship as it rallied past Serbia…

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hungary remained unbeaten in its qualifying group for the European Championship as it rallied past Serbia 2-1 on Thursday.

Following the win in Belgrade, Hungary tops Group G with 10 points, three more than the Serbs who were previously undefeated. Hungary has lost only one of its last 11 matches.

The hosts could not hold onto their lead following Attila Szalai’s own goal and slumped to their first defeat as Barnabas Varga and Willi Orbán then both scored within two minutes just after the half-hour mark.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.