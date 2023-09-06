Live Radio
High-A Northwest League Glance

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

September 6, 2023, 11:12 AM

All Times EDT
Northwest League
x-First Half Winner
W L Pct. GB
Everett (Seattle) 37 24 .607
x-Vancouver (Toronto) 37 24 .607
Eugene (San Francisco) 30 31 .492 7
Hillsboro (Arizona) 29 32 .447 8
Spokane (Colorado) 27 32 .458 9
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 21 38 .356 15

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hillsboro 10, Spokane 7

Vancouver 7, Tri-City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Eugene at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

