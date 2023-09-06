|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Everett (Seattle)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|x-Vancouver (Toronto)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|30
|31
|.492
|7
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|29
|32
|.447
|8
|Spokane (Colorado)
|27
|32
|.458
|9
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|21
|38
|.356
|15
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Hillsboro 10, Spokane 7
Vancouver 7, Tri-City 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Eugene at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
