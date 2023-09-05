Giants try to stop 4-game road skid, play the Cubs

San Francisco Giants (70-68, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (74-64, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (70-68, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (74-64, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ryan Walker (4-2, 2.16 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -147, Giants +124; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to break a four-game road skid when they face the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 74-64 record overall and a 38-31 record at home. The Cubs have hit 166 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

San Francisco has gone 32-37 on the road and 70-68 overall. The Giants have a 51-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Cubs are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 71 RBI for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 15-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .274 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 25 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. J.D. Davis is 9-for-33 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Giants: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.