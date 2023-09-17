Giants take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (75-74, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-92, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (75-74, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-92, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sean Manaea (5-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-7, 7.22 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -164, Rockies +140; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 34-39 in home games and 56-92 overall. The Rockies have a 41-21 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 75-74 record overall and a 32-42 record in road games. The Giants have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

The teams square off Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 56 extra base hits (30 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs). Kris Bryant is 7-for-24 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 22 home runs, 36 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .288 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 13-for-45 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 5-5, .282 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Justin Lawrence: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.