Giants open 9-run lead, hang to to beat Rockies 11-10 and stop slide

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada and Joc Pederson had two hits each in a 10-hit sixth inning as San Francisco opened a nine-run lead, and the Giants hung on to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-10 on Sunday and stop a three-game skid that hurt their wild card chances.

San Francisco led 9-0 in the sixth inning before Colorado closed. After scoring four times in the ninth, the Rockies had runners at second and third with two outs when pinch-hitter Charlie Blackman hit a soft liner to Estrada at second.

“Joc always brings in whiskey after a win. He was like ‘Hey, you need a double today,'” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Filled to the brim there. That’s going to be useful.”

The Giants stopped their longest road losing streak since 1996 at nine games. They had lost the first three games of the four-game series, falling 2 1/2 games back for the last NL wild card.

Mitch Haniger put the Giants ahead with an RBI double in the fifth against Chris Flexen (1-8), and Pederson’s double in the sixth boosted the lead to 2-0. Haniger added a two-run double and Brandon Crawford hit a three-run homer off Matt Koch.

“The offensive outburst for us was good for confidence,” Kapler said. “I think that has a chance to carry over into the games at Arizona. Guys feel good about the way they ended the series swinging the bats. That’s a good signal.”

Sean Manaea (6-6), making his second start since May 10, gave up three runs — two earned — and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Flexen gave up four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Colorado had won a season-high five straight games but stopped to 12-33 against the NL West, their worst winning percentage against the division.

San Francisco led 11-6 starting the ninth. Hunter Goodman hit a sacrifice fly and closer Camilo Doval allowed Kris Bryant’s roller past his glove for a run-scoring error. Elias Díaz hit a two-run single, and Taylor Rogers retired Blackmon for his second save.

Haniger entered hitting .133 (6 for 45) with three RBIs since returning Aug. 29 from a fractured forearm. Crawford has 80 RBIs at Coors Field, second-most among visiting players.

“We had some tough ones, but to leave here with a win, it’s really important,” Haniger said. “We’ve got to keep winning ballgames.”

Brenton Doyle and Hunter Goodman homered in the Rockies’ five-run sixth inning. It was the first career home run for Goodman, a 23-year-old rookie who had three RBIs.

“We never want a loss, but a loss like this isn’t the worst-case scenario, especially coming from behind that much and almost making the comeback to sweep a really good, playoff-contending team,” Doyle said. “It’s a good little confidence booster going into the next series.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

ROCKIES: Placed RHP Kyle Freeland on the 15-day IL (right oblique strain) and recalled RHP Noah Davis from Triple-A Albuquerque. Freeland sustained the injury in Colorado’s 5-2 win Saturday night against the Giants, exiting the game after three innings. … INF Brendan Rodgers was hit on the head by an 86 mph from Doval in the ninth inning but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Giants: San Francisco opens a two-game series at Arizona on Tuesday.

Rockies: Colorado LHP Ty Blatch (3-1, 4.64 ERA) will start Monday and RHP Michael Wacha (11-4, 3.43 ERA) for San Diego.

