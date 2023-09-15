Germany faces call to rethink sports system after World Cup-winning basketball team defies rankings

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Less than a week after Germany won the Basketball World Cup, some are calling for a…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Less than a week after Germany won the Basketball World Cup, some are calling for a rethink in government funding.

Basketball placed last of 26 sports in the Potential Analysis System, known as PotAS, which ranks German sports’ governing bodies by their potential to succeed on the world stage.

The system is backed by the government and the German Olympic committee and is used in deciding how to allocate public funding. The most recent edition for Summer Olympic sports was published in 2021. The report described itself as “objective and transparent,” but it has been criticized as too rigid for using the same criteria to judge sports as diverse as boxing and equestrian.

While basketball placed last in the study, the top-ranked sport was track and field. Last month, the German track team failed to win a medal at the world championships for the first time ever, less than a year before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“After this summer we should finally understand that there is no universal formula for sporting success,” said Andreas Michelmann, the head of the German Handball Association and a spokesman for a wider group of five team sports including basketball.

At a time when the German government is trying to cut bureaucracy, PotAS is going “in the other direction,” Michelmann said in comments reported Thursday by the dpa news agency.

Discus thrower Robert Harting posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after the World Cup final on Sunday that “if basketball players get an invite from the (interior ministry) or a similar level of politics, that has to mean the death of the PotAS system.”

Among a crowd greeting the men’s basketball team on its return to Germany on Tuesday was Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, whose ministry oversees sports policy and PotAS. She took a selfie with tournament MVP Dennis Schröder.

