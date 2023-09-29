PREP FOOTBALL= Addison 22, Good Hope 17 Alabama Christian Academy 28, The Montgomery Academy 20 Alma Bryant 34, Robertsdale 6…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 22, Good Hope 17

Alabama Christian Academy 28, The Montgomery Academy 20

Alma Bryant 34, Robertsdale 6

Andalusia 27, Bibb County 10

Ardmore 41, Elkmont 14

Auburn 13, Ramsay 7

Austin 38, Gardendale 7

B.B. Comer 42, Saks 6

B.C. Rain 49, Davidson 35

Biloxi, Miss. 55, John LeFlore Magnet High School 22

Bullock County High School 46, Red Level 12

Catholic-Montgomery 42, Demopolis 0

Central – Clay County 48, Alexandria 13

Central-Tuscaloosa 55, Aliceville 6

Charles Henderson 36, Saint James School 13

Cherokee County 56, Munford 10

Childersburg 16, Vincent 14

Clements 63, DAR 6

Cold Springs 44, Shoals Christian 12

Collinsville 47, Gaston 0

Coosa Christian def. Heritage Academy, Miss., forfeit

Corner 42, Fultondale 21

Deshler 33, Colbert County 26

Dothan 35, Baker 14

Elba 57, Providence Christian 20

Elberta 43, Northview, Fla. 26

Elmore County High School 50, St Clair County High School 14

Escambia County 41, Monroe County 6

Eufaula 46, Pell City 32

Evangel Christian 28, Coosa Valley Academy 8

Fayette County 55, Marion County 28

Florala 20, Samson 8

Florence 27, Minor 14

Fort Payne 38, Arab 14

Fyffe 49, Plainview 14

G.W. Long 62, Dale County 25

Geneva 49, Geneva County 8

Georgiana 54, J.F. Shields 0

Glencoe 49, Holly Pond 18

Gordo 52, Pickens County 8

Goshen 41, Kinston 7

Guntersville 38, Buckhorn 7

Hanceville 32, Lawrence County 17

Hartselle 22, Oxford 21

Hatton 34, East Lawrence 30

Hayden 30, Ashville 20

Headland 20, Pike County 0

Helena 49, Jackson Olin 6

Hewitt-Trussville 62, Huffman 0

Hillcrest 32, Gadsden City High School 3

Hokes Bluff 42, White Plains 14

Homewood 10, Pinson Valley 7

Horseshoe Bend 47, Fayetteville 14

Houston Academy 49, Abbeville 0

Houston County 14, Graceville, Fla. 8

J.B. Pennington 41, Cleveland 0

Jacksonville 51, Ohatchee 6

Lamar County High School 42, Berry 6

Lee-Scott Academy 38, Autauga Academy 12

Leroy 42, St Luke’s Episcopal School 10

Locust Fork 52, Susan Moore 6

Luverne 42, Calhoun 6

Lynn 49, Tarrant 14

Madison Academy 63, Madison County 7

Mars Hill Bible 27, Russellville 24

McGill-Toolen 35, St. Michael Catholic 31

Moody 49, Shelby County 6

Mortimer Jordan 24, Cullman 20

Mountain Brook 34, Hoover 24

Muscle Shoals 42, James Clemens 28

New Hope 40, Decatur Heritage 7

Oakman 34, Winterboro 6

Oneonta 28, Springville 21

Phil Campbell High School 52, Carbon Hill 13

Pike Liberal Arts 31, Notasulga 8

Pisgah 40, Sylvania 34

Pleasant Grove 22, A. H. Parker High School 21

Prattville Christian Academy 30, Beulah 21

Ragland 39, Pleasant Valley 6

Randolph County 49, Wadley 6

Rehobeth 39, Opp 20

Sardis 21, Albert P. Brewer High School 14

Scottsboro 56, Priceville 21

Sheffield 42, Waterloo 0

Southern Academy 30, Wilcox Academy 29

Southside-Gadsden 48, Boaz 45, OT

Spanish Fort 35, Daphne 27

St. Paul’s 40, Faith Academy 7

Sulligent 41, South Lamar 12

Talladega County Central 33, Sumiton Christian 8

Theodore 16, Opelika 10

Trinity Presbyterian 41, Marbury 14

Valley Head 61, Ider 14

Victory Chr. 44, Gaylesville 14

Washington County 51, Fruitdale 0

Wellborn 40, Talladega 7

Wenonah 54, Holt 0

West End 27, Sand Rock 13

West Limestone 20, East Limestone 7

West Point 27, Douglas 26, OT

Wetumpka 34, Greenville 31

Williamson 14, Mattie T. Blount High School 12

Winfield 50, Hamilton 0

Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 6

