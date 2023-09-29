PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 22, Good Hope 17
Alabama Christian Academy 28, The Montgomery Academy 20
Alma Bryant 34, Robertsdale 6
Andalusia 27, Bibb County 10
Ardmore 41, Elkmont 14
Auburn 13, Ramsay 7
Austin 38, Gardendale 7
B.B. Comer 42, Saks 6
B.C. Rain 49, Davidson 35
Biloxi, Miss. 55, John LeFlore Magnet High School 22
Bullock County High School 46, Red Level 12
Catholic-Montgomery 42, Demopolis 0
Central – Clay County 48, Alexandria 13
Central-Tuscaloosa 55, Aliceville 6
Charles Henderson 36, Saint James School 13
Cherokee County 56, Munford 10
Childersburg 16, Vincent 14
Clements 63, DAR 6
Cold Springs 44, Shoals Christian 12
Collinsville 47, Gaston 0
Coosa Christian def. Heritage Academy, Miss., forfeit
Corner 42, Fultondale 21
Deshler 33, Colbert County 26
Dothan 35, Baker 14
Elba 57, Providence Christian 20
Elberta 43, Northview, Fla. 26
Elmore County High School 50, St Clair County High School 14
Escambia County 41, Monroe County 6
Eufaula 46, Pell City 32
Evangel Christian 28, Coosa Valley Academy 8
Fayette County 55, Marion County 28
Florala 20, Samson 8
Florence 27, Minor 14
Fort Payne 38, Arab 14
Fyffe 49, Plainview 14
G.W. Long 62, Dale County 25
Geneva 49, Geneva County 8
Georgiana 54, J.F. Shields 0
Glencoe 49, Holly Pond 18
Gordo 52, Pickens County 8
Goshen 41, Kinston 7
Guntersville 38, Buckhorn 7
Hanceville 32, Lawrence County 17
Hartselle 22, Oxford 21
Hatton 34, East Lawrence 30
Hayden 30, Ashville 20
Headland 20, Pike County 0
Helena 49, Jackson Olin 6
Hewitt-Trussville 62, Huffman 0
Hillcrest 32, Gadsden City High School 3
Hokes Bluff 42, White Plains 14
Homewood 10, Pinson Valley 7
Horseshoe Bend 47, Fayetteville 14
Houston Academy 49, Abbeville 0
Houston County 14, Graceville, Fla. 8
J.B. Pennington 41, Cleveland 0
Jacksonville 51, Ohatchee 6
Lamar County High School 42, Berry 6
Lee-Scott Academy 38, Autauga Academy 12
Leroy 42, St Luke’s Episcopal School 10
Locust Fork 52, Susan Moore 6
Luverne 42, Calhoun 6
Lynn 49, Tarrant 14
Madison Academy 63, Madison County 7
Mars Hill Bible 27, Russellville 24
McGill-Toolen 35, St. Michael Catholic 31
Moody 49, Shelby County 6
Mortimer Jordan 24, Cullman 20
Mountain Brook 34, Hoover 24
Muscle Shoals 42, James Clemens 28
New Hope 40, Decatur Heritage 7
Oakman 34, Winterboro 6
Oneonta 28, Springville 21
Phil Campbell High School 52, Carbon Hill 13
Pike Liberal Arts 31, Notasulga 8
Pisgah 40, Sylvania 34
Pleasant Grove 22, A. H. Parker High School 21
Prattville Christian Academy 30, Beulah 21
Ragland 39, Pleasant Valley 6
Randolph County 49, Wadley 6
Rehobeth 39, Opp 20
Sardis 21, Albert P. Brewer High School 14
Scottsboro 56, Priceville 21
Sheffield 42, Waterloo 0
Southern Academy 30, Wilcox Academy 29
Southside-Gadsden 48, Boaz 45, OT
Spanish Fort 35, Daphne 27
St. Paul’s 40, Faith Academy 7
Sulligent 41, South Lamar 12
Talladega County Central 33, Sumiton Christian 8
Theodore 16, Opelika 10
Trinity Presbyterian 41, Marbury 14
Valley Head 61, Ider 14
Victory Chr. 44, Gaylesville 14
Washington County 51, Fruitdale 0
Wellborn 40, Talladega 7
Wenonah 54, Holt 0
West End 27, Sand Rock 13
West Limestone 20, East Limestone 7
West Point 27, Douglas 26, OT
Wetumpka 34, Greenville 31
Williamson 14, Mattie T. Blount High School 12
Winfield 50, Hamilton 0
Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
