PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Arapahoe def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 23-25, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12

Axtell def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20

Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23

Hay Springs def. Minatare, 26-24, 25-10, 25-13

Leyton def. Mullen, 25-7, 25-17, 25-19

Nebraska Lutheran def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 21-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-13

Asics Challenge=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Barrington, Ill., 25-18, 26-24

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Montini, Ill., 25-12, 25-16

Lakota Nation Invitational=

Pool B=

Santee def. St. Francis Indian, S.D., 25-23, 23-25, 25-23

White River, S.D. def. Santee, 27-25, 25-14

Lincoln Northeast Tournament=

Pool A=

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 16-25, 25-18, 25-18

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-10

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-10, 24-26, 25-19

Pool B=

Gretna def. Millard South, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19

Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-8, 25-20

Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20

Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-15

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-27, 25-16, 25-20

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Central, 25-17, 25-13

Pool C=

Elkhorn South def. Kearney, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 18-25, 25-23, 25-13

Lincoln Southeast def. Kearney, 25-19, 28-26

Waverly def. Elkhorn South, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16

Waverly def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22

Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18

Twin Cities Tournament=

Blue Pool=

Alliance def. Chase County, 26-24, 25-19

Gering def. Alliance, 25-16, 25-23

Gering def. Chase County, 25-19, 25-23

St. Thomas More, S.D. def. Alliance, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19

Red Pool=

Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-13, 25-16

Scottsbluff def. North Platte, 25-22, 25-10

Scottsbluff def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 25-12, 25-23

White Pool=

Grand Island Northwest def. Mitchell, 25-13, 25-14

Grand Island Northwest def. Torrington, Wyo., 26-24, 25-15

Ogallala def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21

Ogallala def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-11

