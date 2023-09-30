PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arapahoe def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 23-25, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12
Axtell def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20
Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23
Hay Springs def. Minatare, 26-24, 25-10, 25-13
Leyton def. Mullen, 25-7, 25-17, 25-19
Nebraska Lutheran def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 21-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-13
Asics Challenge=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Barrington, Ill., 25-18, 26-24
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Montini, Ill., 25-12, 25-16
Lakota Nation Invitational=
Pool B=
Santee def. St. Francis Indian, S.D., 25-23, 23-25, 25-23
White River, S.D. def. Santee, 27-25, 25-14
Lincoln Northeast Tournament=
Pool A=
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 16-25, 25-18, 25-18
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-10
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-10, 24-26, 25-19
Pool B=
Gretna def. Millard South, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19
Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-8, 25-20
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20
Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-27, 25-16, 25-20
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Central, 25-17, 25-13
Pool C=
Elkhorn South def. Kearney, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 18-25, 25-23, 25-13
Lincoln Southeast def. Kearney, 25-19, 28-26
Waverly def. Elkhorn South, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16
Waverly def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22
Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18
Twin Cities Tournament=
Blue Pool=
Alliance def. Chase County, 26-24, 25-19
Gering def. Alliance, 25-16, 25-23
Gering def. Chase County, 25-19, 25-23
St. Thomas More, S.D. def. Alliance, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19
Red Pool=
Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-13, 25-16
Scottsbluff def. North Platte, 25-22, 25-10
Scottsbluff def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 25-12, 25-23
White Pool=
Grand Island Northwest def. Mitchell, 25-13, 25-14
Grand Island Northwest def. Torrington, Wyo., 26-24, 25-15
Ogallala def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21
Ogallala def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-11
