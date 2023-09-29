PREP FOOTBALL= Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 28, Colchester 25 Hartford 21, Brattleboro 0 Middlebury Union 27, Mount Anthony…

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 28, Colchester 25

Hartford 21, Brattleboro 0

Middlebury Union 27, Mount Anthony Union 19

North Country Union 43, Woodstock Union 28

Spaulding 31, Oxbow Union 14

St. Johnsbury Academy 49, Burlington/South Burlington 7

U-32 13, Mount Mansfield Union 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

