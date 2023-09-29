GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | National parks to be locked up | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 10:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 28, Colchester 25

Hartford 21, Brattleboro 0

Middlebury Union 27, Mount Anthony Union 19

North Country Union 43, Woodstock Union 28

Spaulding 31, Oxbow Union 14

St. Johnsbury Academy 49, Burlington/South Burlington 7

U-32 13, Mount Mansfield Union 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up