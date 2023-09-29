PREP FOOTBALL= Bedford 45, Nashua North 0 Campbell 6, Trinity 0 ConVal 26, Monadnock 8 Fall Mountain 20, Kingswood 0…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 45, Nashua North 0

Campbell 6, Trinity 0

ConVal 26, Monadnock 8

Fall Mountain 20, Kingswood 0

Londonderry 21, Windham 14

Manchester Central 20, Nashua South 8

Merrimack 27, Bonny Eagle, Maine 14

Saint John’s, Mass. 28, Exeter 7

Salem 21, Alvirne 10

Sanborn Regional 48, Kennett 21

Souhegan 49, Plymouth Regional 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Pembroke Academy 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

