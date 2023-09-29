PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 45, Nashua North 0
Campbell 6, Trinity 0
ConVal 26, Monadnock 8
Fall Mountain 20, Kingswood 0
Londonderry 21, Windham 14
Manchester Central 20, Nashua South 8
Merrimack 27, Bonny Eagle, Maine 14
Saint John’s, Mass. 28, Exeter 7
Salem 21, Alvirne 10
Sanborn Regional 48, Kennett 21
Souhegan 49, Plymouth Regional 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Pembroke Academy 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
