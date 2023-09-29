GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | National parks to be locked up | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
Home » Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 10:00 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 45, Nashua North 0

Campbell 6, Trinity 0

ConVal 26, Monadnock 8

Fall Mountain 20, Kingswood 0

Londonderry 21, Windham 14

Manchester Central 20, Nashua South 8

Merrimack 27, Bonny Eagle, Maine 14

Saint John’s, Mass. 28, Exeter 7

Salem 21, Alvirne 10

Sanborn Regional 48, Kennett 21

Souhegan 49, Plymouth Regional 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Pembroke Academy 12

