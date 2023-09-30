PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 22, Jackson 9
Akron-Fairgrove 14, Ashley 6
Allen Park 50, Wyandotte Roosevelt 14
Alma 41, Bridgeport 24
Almont 30, Croswell-Lexington 20
Ann Arbor Pioneer 27, Monroe 20
Armada 56, Algonac 14
Atlanta 56, Charlton Heston 12
AuGres-Sims 66, Mio-Au Sable 12
Auburn Hills Avondale 42, Royal Oak 0
Bark River-Harris def. Gwinn, forfeit
Battle Creek Pennfield 46, Coldwater 21
Bay City All Saints 63, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 14
Beal City 30, Evart 16
Beaverton 34, Sanford-Meridian 14
Bedford 26, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21
Belding 38, Sparta 19
Belleville 35, Westland John Glenn 8
Benzie Central 31, Boyne City 24
Berrien Springs 35, Buchanan 14
Big Rapids 37, Grant 13
Birmingham Groves 20, Harper Woods 12
Birmingham Seaholm 42, Troy 6
Brethren 54, Baldwin 8
Bridgman def. Fennville, forfeit
Brighton 52, Canton 26
Brown City 60, Mayville 0
Burton Bentley def. New Standard, forfeit
Caledonia 30, Hudsonville 0
Calumet 17, Houghton 16
Capac 47, Dryden 32
Carson City-Crystal 48, Coleman 20
Cass City 62, Vassar 0
Cedarville 46, Rapid River 0
Centreville 56, Cassopolis 8
Charlevoix 30, Elk Rapids 7
Charlotte 42, Olivet 6
Chelsea 42, Tecumseh 20
Chesaning 28, Ovid-Elsie 19
Clare 61, Okemos 0
Clarkston 44, West Bloomfield 36
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 21, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 7
Climax-Scotts 47, Battle Creek St. Philip 14
Clinton 54, Dundee 33
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21
Coloma 20, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6
Comstock Park 35, Hopkins 29
Constantine 50, Allegan 14
Coopersville 42, Hamilton 6
Corunna 35, Goodrich 7
Davison 44, South Lyon 0
DeWitt 41, Grand Ledge 38
Dearborn 49, Wayne Memorial 0
Dearborn Edsel Ford 29, Livonia Clarenceville 16
Dearborn Fordson 21, Livonia Churchill 7
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 24, Redford Thurston 14
Detroit Central 44, Detroit Osborn 6
Detroit Douglass 44, Detroit Cody 0
Detroit King 55, Detroit Renaissance 6
Detroit Old Redford 12, Pontiac A&T 10
Detroit Southeastern 46, Detroit East English 20
Detroit U-D Jesuit 19, Dearborn Divine Child 14
Detroit University Science 12, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 6
Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 0
Durand 58, Flint Southwestern 8
East Jordan 54, Mancelona 20
East Kentwood 31, Jenison 17
East Lansing 45, Lansing Everett 14
Ecorse 48, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
Elcho/White Lake, Wis. 46, Bessemer 20
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 42, Reese 6
Fenton 40, Linden 32
Ferndale 61, Berkley 8
Fife Lake Forest Area 36, Bellaire 28
Flat Rock 49, Milan 21
Flint Hamady 46, Burton Bendle 14
Flushing 45, Swartz Creek 16
Forest Hills Eastern 28, Wayland Union 14
Frankenmuth 54, Garber 7
Frankfort 49, Tawas 7
Franklin 35, Livonia Stevenson 21
Freeland 52, Birch Run 8
Gabriel Richard Catholic 56, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 6
Gaylord 50, Alpena 6
Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 28, Trenton 23
Gladwin 56, Pinconning 14
Gobles 66, Concord 42
Grand Blanc 44, Lapeer 26
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 3
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 20, East Grand Rapids 0
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 23, Greenville 20, OT
Grand Rapids Northview 35, Grand Rapids Christian 31
Grand Rapids South Christian 45, Cedar Springs 23
Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, Holland Christian 20
Grandville 41, Holland West Ottawa 31
Grandville Calvin Christian 46, Lawrence 28
Grosse Pointe North 35, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6
Grosse Pointe South 49, Utica Ford 7
Harbor Beach 42, Sandusky 12
Hart 30, Mason County Central 8
Hartland 35, Howell 22
Haslett 15, Fowlerville 8
Hastings 58, Marshall 20
Hazel Park 47, New Haven 26
Hillman def. Hale, forfeit
Hillsdale 54, Adrian Madison 36
Holly 47, Flint Kearsley 29
Houghton Lake 54, Roscommon 52, OT
Howard City Tri-County 22, Stanton Central Montcalm 14
Hudson 14, Blissfield 0
Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, Fruitport 20
Ida 36, Onsted 13
Iron Mountain 55, Manistique 14
Ishpeming def. L’Anse, forfeit
Ithaca 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit Loyola 6
Jackson Northwest 23, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 14
Kalamazoo United 25, Watervliet 6
Kalkaska 41, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6
Kent City 44, Morley-Stanwood 0
Kinde-North Huron 34, Peck 28
Kingsford 42, Hancock 0
Kingsley 56, Grayling 12
Laingsburg 17, Bath 6
Lake Orion 35, Rochester Adams 0
Lansing Catholic 33, Lake Odessa Lakewood 20
Lansing Sexton 28, Ionia 14
Lansing Waverly 14, Holt 7
Lawton 68, Galesburg-Augusta 21
Lenawee Christian 73, Mendon 20
Leroy Pine River 36, Manton 28, OT
Lincoln Park 48, Taylor 16
Lincoln-Alcona 52, Onaway 6
Litchfield 50, Waldron 0
Lowell 38, Byron Center 28
Macomb Dakota 31, Romeo 19
Macomb Lutheran North 48, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7
Manchester 55, East Jackson 8
Manistee 44, Ludington 23
Marcellus 47, Bangor 0
Marine City 36, Madison Heights Lamphere 13
Marlette 65, Memphis 8
Marquette 38, Escanaba 20
Martin 46, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 30
Marysville 43, Clinton Township Clintondale 22
Mason 41, Lansing Eastern 0
Mattawan 28, Kalamazoo Central 27
Melvindale 46, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 8
Menominee 44, Gladstone 26
Merrill 42, Farwell 20
Merritt Academy 45, Caseville 0
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 46, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12
Midland 35, Traverse City West 14
Midland Dow 35, Traverse City Central 13
Milford 24, Walled Lake Central 0
Millington 34, St. Louis 0
Monroe Jefferson 28, Grosse Ile 25
Morrice 50, Webberville 0
Mount Morris 56, Otisville Lakeville 15
Mount Pleasant 45, Bay City Central 12
Muskegon 49, Zeeland East 14
Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Wyoming 7
Muskegon Orchard View 32, Fremont 13
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Grand Rapids Union 7
Napoleon 51, Leslie 22
Negaunee 41, Westwood 0
New Lothrop 34, Montrose 8
Newberry 46, St. Ignace 40
Niles 50, Vicksburg 0
Niles Brandywine 30, Dowagiac Union 7
North Branch 21, Richmond 7
North Central def. Stephenson, forfeit
North Farmington 9, Oak Park 6
Northville 49, Salem 0
Norway 68, Ontonagon 15
Ortonville Brandon 36, Owosso 20
Oscoda 52, Harbor Springs 7
Otsego 30, Sturgis 23
Oxford 38, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 28
Parma Western 21, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6
Paw Paw 35, Edwardsburg 0
Perry 48, Dansville 6
Petoskey 36, Cadillac 21
Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Fowler 14
Pickford 47, Munising 8
Pittsford 46, Camden-Frontier 6
Port Huron Northern 30, Fraser 8
Portage Central 28, Battle Creek Central 9
Portage Northern 48, St. Joseph 22
Portland 55, Eaton Rapids 6
Portland St. Patrick 44, Vestaburg 0
Ravenna 35, Hesperia 7
Redford Union 16, Garden City 7
Reed City 44, Newaygo 14
Richland Gull Lake 27, Benton Harbor 16
River Rouge 35, St. Mary’s Prep 7
Riverview 35, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 13
Rochester 33, Farmington 7
Rockford 49, Grand Haven 8
Rogers City 40, Whittemore-Prescott 32
Roseville 35, Utica 0
Saginaw Heritage 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 18
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 29, Saginaw Nouvel 28
Saginaw Swan Valley 34, Bay City John Glenn 27
Saline 43, Ann Arbor Huron 7
Sand Creek 38, Summerfield 34
Saugatuck 42, Delton Kellogg 14
Sault Ste Marie 50, Maple City Glen Lake 7
Shelby 48, Holton 6
Shepherd 45, Harrison 32
South Haven 52, Parchment 20
Southgate Anderson 44, Brownstown Woodhaven 14
Spring Lake 35, Allendale 28
Springport 32, Bronson 16
St. Charles 70, Breckenridge 60
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29, L’Anse Creuse 23, OT
St. Clair Shores South Lake 20, St. Clair 14
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 18, New Buffalo 8
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 51, Lutheran Westland 0
Stevensville Lakeshore 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 20
Stockbridge 28, Saranac 8
Three Rivers 39, Plainwell 0
Ubly 44, Bad Axe 6
Union City 54, Quincy 0
Unionville-Sebewaing 34, Caro 14
University Liggett 46, Allen Park Cabrini 7
Utica Eisenhower 15, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 9
Vermontville Maple Valley 56, Britton-Deerfield 6
Walled Lake Western 66, South Lyon East 17
Warren Cousino 15, Eastpointe East Detroit 0
Warren De La Salle 67, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 7
Warren Lincoln 46, Madison Heights 14
Warren Michigan Collegiate def. Detroit Leadership, forfeit
Waterford Mott 21, White Lake Lakeland 19
Waterford Our Lady 28, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 21
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 47, Flint Powers 9
White Cloud 50, Muskegon Heights 7
White Pigeon def. Hartford, forfeit
Whiteford 58, Erie-Mason 6
Whitehall 48, Oakridge High School 7
Williamston 42, St. Johns 26
Yale 44, Imlay City 13
Ypsilanti 24, Pinckney 12
Zeeland West 68, Holland 7
