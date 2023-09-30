PREP FOOTBALL= Adrian 22, Jackson 9 Akron-Fairgrove 14, Ashley 6 Allen Park 50, Wyandotte Roosevelt 14 Alma 41, Bridgeport 24…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 22, Jackson 9

Akron-Fairgrove 14, Ashley 6

Allen Park 50, Wyandotte Roosevelt 14

Alma 41, Bridgeport 24

Almont 30, Croswell-Lexington 20

Ann Arbor Pioneer 27, Monroe 20

Armada 56, Algonac 14

Atlanta 56, Charlton Heston 12

AuGres-Sims 66, Mio-Au Sable 12

Auburn Hills Avondale 42, Royal Oak 0

Bark River-Harris def. Gwinn, forfeit

Battle Creek Pennfield 46, Coldwater 21

Bay City All Saints 63, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 14

Beal City 30, Evart 16

Beaverton 34, Sanford-Meridian 14

Bedford 26, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21

Belding 38, Sparta 19

Belleville 35, Westland John Glenn 8

Benzie Central 31, Boyne City 24

Berrien Springs 35, Buchanan 14

Big Rapids 37, Grant 13

Birmingham Groves 20, Harper Woods 12

Birmingham Seaholm 42, Troy 6

Brethren 54, Baldwin 8

Bridgman def. Fennville, forfeit

Brighton 52, Canton 26

Brown City 60, Mayville 0

Burton Bentley def. New Standard, forfeit

Caledonia 30, Hudsonville 0

Calumet 17, Houghton 16

Capac 47, Dryden 32

Carson City-Crystal 48, Coleman 20

Cass City 62, Vassar 0

Cedarville 46, Rapid River 0

Centreville 56, Cassopolis 8

Charlevoix 30, Elk Rapids 7

Charlotte 42, Olivet 6

Chelsea 42, Tecumseh 20

Chesaning 28, Ovid-Elsie 19

Clare 61, Okemos 0

Clarkston 44, West Bloomfield 36

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 21, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 7

Climax-Scotts 47, Battle Creek St. Philip 14

Clinton 54, Dundee 33

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21

Coloma 20, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6

Comstock Park 35, Hopkins 29

Constantine 50, Allegan 14

Coopersville 42, Hamilton 6

Corunna 35, Goodrich 7

Davison 44, South Lyon 0

DeWitt 41, Grand Ledge 38

Dearborn 49, Wayne Memorial 0

Dearborn Edsel Ford 29, Livonia Clarenceville 16

Dearborn Fordson 21, Livonia Churchill 7

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 24, Redford Thurston 14

Detroit Central 44, Detroit Osborn 6

Detroit Douglass 44, Detroit Cody 0

Detroit King 55, Detroit Renaissance 6

Detroit Old Redford 12, Pontiac A&T 10

Detroit Southeastern 46, Detroit East English 20

Detroit U-D Jesuit 19, Dearborn Divine Child 14

Detroit University Science 12, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 6

Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 0

Durand 58, Flint Southwestern 8

East Jordan 54, Mancelona 20

East Kentwood 31, Jenison 17

East Lansing 45, Lansing Everett 14

Ecorse 48, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0

Elcho/White Lake, Wis. 46, Bessemer 20

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 42, Reese 6

Fenton 40, Linden 32

Ferndale 61, Berkley 8

Fife Lake Forest Area 36, Bellaire 28

Flat Rock 49, Milan 21

Flint Hamady 46, Burton Bendle 14

Flushing 45, Swartz Creek 16

Forest Hills Eastern 28, Wayland Union 14

Frankenmuth 54, Garber 7

Frankfort 49, Tawas 7

Franklin 35, Livonia Stevenson 21

Freeland 52, Birch Run 8

Gabriel Richard Catholic 56, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 6

Gaylord 50, Alpena 6

Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 28, Trenton 23

Gladwin 56, Pinconning 14

Gobles 66, Concord 42

Grand Blanc 44, Lapeer 26

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 3

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 20, East Grand Rapids 0

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 23, Greenville 20, OT

Grand Rapids Northview 35, Grand Rapids Christian 31

Grand Rapids South Christian 45, Cedar Springs 23

Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, Holland Christian 20

Grandville 41, Holland West Ottawa 31

Grandville Calvin Christian 46, Lawrence 28

Grosse Pointe North 35, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6

Grosse Pointe South 49, Utica Ford 7

Harbor Beach 42, Sandusky 12

Hart 30, Mason County Central 8

Hartland 35, Howell 22

Haslett 15, Fowlerville 8

Hastings 58, Marshall 20

Hazel Park 47, New Haven 26

Hillman def. Hale, forfeit

Hillsdale 54, Adrian Madison 36

Holly 47, Flint Kearsley 29

Houghton Lake 54, Roscommon 52, OT

Howard City Tri-County 22, Stanton Central Montcalm 14

Hudson 14, Blissfield 0

Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, Fruitport 20

Ida 36, Onsted 13

Iron Mountain 55, Manistique 14

Ishpeming def. L’Anse, forfeit

Ithaca 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit Loyola 6

Jackson Northwest 23, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 14

Kalamazoo United 25, Watervliet 6

Kalkaska 41, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6

Kent City 44, Morley-Stanwood 0

Kinde-North Huron 34, Peck 28

Kingsford 42, Hancock 0

Kingsley 56, Grayling 12

Laingsburg 17, Bath 6

Lake Orion 35, Rochester Adams 0

Lansing Catholic 33, Lake Odessa Lakewood 20

Lansing Sexton 28, Ionia 14

Lansing Waverly 14, Holt 7

Lawton 68, Galesburg-Augusta 21

Lenawee Christian 73, Mendon 20

Leroy Pine River 36, Manton 28, OT

Lincoln Park 48, Taylor 16

Lincoln-Alcona 52, Onaway 6

Litchfield 50, Waldron 0

Lowell 38, Byron Center 28

Macomb Dakota 31, Romeo 19

Macomb Lutheran North 48, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7

Manchester 55, East Jackson 8

Manistee 44, Ludington 23

Marcellus 47, Bangor 0

Marine City 36, Madison Heights Lamphere 13

Marlette 65, Memphis 8

Marquette 38, Escanaba 20

Martin 46, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 30

Marysville 43, Clinton Township Clintondale 22

Mason 41, Lansing Eastern 0

Mattawan 28, Kalamazoo Central 27

Melvindale 46, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 8

Menominee 44, Gladstone 26

Merrill 42, Farwell 20

Merritt Academy 45, Caseville 0

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 46, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12

Midland 35, Traverse City West 14

Midland Dow 35, Traverse City Central 13

Milford 24, Walled Lake Central 0

Millington 34, St. Louis 0

Monroe Jefferson 28, Grosse Ile 25

Morrice 50, Webberville 0

Mount Morris 56, Otisville Lakeville 15

Mount Pleasant 45, Bay City Central 12

Muskegon 49, Zeeland East 14

Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Wyoming 7

Muskegon Orchard View 32, Fremont 13

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Grand Rapids Union 7

Napoleon 51, Leslie 22

Negaunee 41, Westwood 0

New Lothrop 34, Montrose 8

Newberry 46, St. Ignace 40

Niles 50, Vicksburg 0

Niles Brandywine 30, Dowagiac Union 7

North Branch 21, Richmond 7

North Central def. Stephenson, forfeit

North Farmington 9, Oak Park 6

Northville 49, Salem 0

Norway 68, Ontonagon 15

Ortonville Brandon 36, Owosso 20

Oscoda 52, Harbor Springs 7

Otsego 30, Sturgis 23

Oxford 38, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 28

Parma Western 21, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6

Paw Paw 35, Edwardsburg 0

Perry 48, Dansville 6

Petoskey 36, Cadillac 21

Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Fowler 14

Pickford 47, Munising 8

Pittsford 46, Camden-Frontier 6

Port Huron Northern 30, Fraser 8

Portage Central 28, Battle Creek Central 9

Portage Northern 48, St. Joseph 22

Portland 55, Eaton Rapids 6

Portland St. Patrick 44, Vestaburg 0

Ravenna 35, Hesperia 7

Redford Union 16, Garden City 7

Reed City 44, Newaygo 14

Richland Gull Lake 27, Benton Harbor 16

River Rouge 35, St. Mary’s Prep 7

Riverview 35, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 13

Rochester 33, Farmington 7

Rockford 49, Grand Haven 8

Rogers City 40, Whittemore-Prescott 32

Roseville 35, Utica 0

Saginaw Heritage 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 18

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 29, Saginaw Nouvel 28

Saginaw Swan Valley 34, Bay City John Glenn 27

Saline 43, Ann Arbor Huron 7

Sand Creek 38, Summerfield 34

Saugatuck 42, Delton Kellogg 14

Sault Ste Marie 50, Maple City Glen Lake 7

Shelby 48, Holton 6

Shepherd 45, Harrison 32

South Haven 52, Parchment 20

Southgate Anderson 44, Brownstown Woodhaven 14

Spring Lake 35, Allendale 28

Springport 32, Bronson 16

St. Charles 70, Breckenridge 60

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29, L’Anse Creuse 23, OT

St. Clair Shores South Lake 20, St. Clair 14

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 18, New Buffalo 8

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 51, Lutheran Westland 0

Stevensville Lakeshore 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 20

Stockbridge 28, Saranac 8

Three Rivers 39, Plainwell 0

Ubly 44, Bad Axe 6

Union City 54, Quincy 0

Unionville-Sebewaing 34, Caro 14

University Liggett 46, Allen Park Cabrini 7

Utica Eisenhower 15, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 9

Vermontville Maple Valley 56, Britton-Deerfield 6

Walled Lake Western 66, South Lyon East 17

Warren Cousino 15, Eastpointe East Detroit 0

Warren De La Salle 67, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 7

Warren Lincoln 46, Madison Heights 14

Warren Michigan Collegiate def. Detroit Leadership, forfeit

Waterford Mott 21, White Lake Lakeland 19

Waterford Our Lady 28, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 21

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 47, Flint Powers 9

White Cloud 50, Muskegon Heights 7

White Pigeon def. Hartford, forfeit

Whiteford 58, Erie-Mason 6

Whitehall 48, Oakridge High School 7

Williamston 42, St. Johns 26

Yale 44, Imlay City 13

Ypsilanti 24, Pinckney 12

Zeeland West 68, Holland 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

